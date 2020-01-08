‘Please leave my club’, ‘He is done’, some Man United fans are angry with 27-year-old’s display vs Man City

A selection of Man United fans have expressed their frustration after another below-par performance from Jesse Lingard on Tuesday night against Manchester City.
The England international has gone through a tough phase in his personal life and he has publicly admitted that has previously contributed to his struggles on the playing field.
However, there has been no improvement over his displays over the past few weeks and during the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final, he was anonymous in the first half before he was substituted at the break.
Lingard managed only 23 touches of the ball in the entire half and he struggled to provide the creativity which the club have been yearning from the number 10 spot.
Despite his average form, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to back him for a regular role from the starting lineup and this has certainly frustrated some of the Man United fans.
Twitter Reactions:
Angel Gomes, who was brought onto the playing field in the 64th minute, was able to make a slightly better contribution than Lingard, as he provided the key pass in the lead-up to Marcus Rashford’s goal. There are certainly a few fans, who believe the youngster should be afforded with an opportunity from the starting XI.