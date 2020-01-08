‘Please leave my club’, ‘He is done’, some Man United fans are angry with 27-year-old’s display vs Man City

A selection of Man United fans have expressed their frustration after another below-par performance from Jesse Lingard on Tuesday night against Manchester City.

The England international has gone through a tough phase in his personal life and he has publicly admitted that has previously contributed to his struggles on the playing field.

However, there has been no improvement over his displays over the past few weeks and during the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final, he was anonymous in the first half before he was substituted at the break.

Lingard managed only 23 touches of the ball in the entire half and he struggled to provide the creativity which the club have been yearning from the number 10 spot.

Despite his average form, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to back him for a regular role from the starting lineup and this has certainly frustrated some of the Man United fans.

Twitter Reactions:

No Pogba or Martial to blame tonight for those with agendas. Just a manager dangerously out of depth and the same pathetic players that haven’t been good for this club for many, many years still here. Lingard and Jones are glaringly obvious examples. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 7, 2020

Gomes done more in 5 mins than Lingard all season. 👀 — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 7, 2020

Lingard has been absolutely horrendous and frustrating to watch you even wonder what he does at training dude has been turning every good ball into bad ball his first touch not better than Lukaku PLEASE LEAVE MY CLUB #MUFC — OLE OUT (@Bashee254) January 7, 2020

Lingard is done , I respect him for coming out and saying he’s been struggling and I get how it can effect you but there’s really nothing we can do about that anymore – he needs to step down while he deals with his personal life or leave — Icewoman (@TheIceWoman7) January 7, 2020

Angel Gomes, who was brought onto the playing field in the 64th minute, was able to make a slightly better contribution than Lingard, as he provided the key pass in the lead-up to Marcus Rashford’s goal. There are certainly a few fans, who believe the youngster should be afforded with an opportunity from the starting XI.