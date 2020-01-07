Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provides big update on his future to Arsenal fans

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated that he is committed to the north London club amid the recent speculation linking him with a possible departure.

The Gabon international has netted 56 goals since his move to the Emirates in January 2018 and out of those, 15 have come during the ongoing campaign where the club have struggled in the league.

In his programme notes for the FA Cup third round tie, Aubameyang took time to clear the speculation regarding his future and stressed that he is committed to taking the club back to their glory days.

“I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media. People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch,” he wrote. “They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

Aubameyang’s current deal expires in the summer of 2021 and so far, there has been no breakthrough over a new and improved contract beyond that period.

Still, the forward’s comments clearly suggest that he is keen to commit the prime years of his career to the club and hopefully, the board can finalise the extension before the end of the campaign.

Aubameyang missed the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Leeds United with flu but he is expected to return for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off at Crystal Palace.