‘Outstanding’, ‘world class talent,’ these Chelsea FC fans praise 20-year-old’s superb display vs Burnley

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have heaped praise on Reece James following another commanding performance from the right side of the defence.

James has been a regular choice at right-back in recent weeks and he produced another dominant display against Burnley on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was impressive in both the defensive and attacking facets of his game and he capped the performance with the assist for the second goal in a 3-0 win.

The England youth international came up with a number of crosses into the box which kept the Clarets defence on their feet but he was likewise impressive at the back with a couple of tackles ( whoscored).

As such, he has genuinely become a favourite among the Chelsea FC supporters and some of them have expressed their delight after another standout showing in the club’s colours.

Twitter Reactions:

Reece James within 3 years will be one of if not the best RB in Europe. His power, pace, technique, defensive ability and those deadly crosses are for me unmatched. To think he’s only 21. Outstanding pic.twitter.com/eQMpGdlhka — Steven French (@SteveFrenchCFC) January 11, 2020

Reece James nailing crosses like a Roman soldier. — 😎 (@_Asgardian) January 11, 2020

Isn't it cute how there's always debates about who's better between Alexander Arnold and Wan-Bissaka and then there's Reece James sitting on the throne watching the kids argue… — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 11, 2020

If Reece James doesn't retire with 8 million assists then it's a crime against football – His deliveries are actually illegal. — َ (@J5Edition) January 5, 2020

Some facts..



1). Reece James is the defention of a world class talent

2). A confident Hudson-Odoi is so entertaining to watch

3). AC & Ruidger CB partnership is so smooth when playing out from the back

4). Tammy lowkey underrated

5). Chelsea still desperately need signings — Conn (@ConnCFC) January 11, 2020

James in an attacking point of view created three chances and that was the highest on the day for the Blues alongside Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The youngster is currently on the verge of signing a new deal with the club and that should offer him with a significantly hike on his current wages, possibly on par with Mason Mount.