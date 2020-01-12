‘Outstanding’, ‘world class talent,’ these Chelsea FC fans praise 20-year-old’s superb display vs Burnley

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have heaped praise on Reece James following another commanding performance from the right side of the defence.
James has been a regular choice at right-back in recent weeks and he produced another dominant display against Burnley on Saturday.
The 20-year-old was impressive in both the defensive and attacking facets of his game and he capped the performance with the assist for the second goal in a 3-0 win.
The England youth international came up with a number of crosses into the box which kept the Clarets defence on their feet but he was likewise impressive at the back with a couple of tackles ( whoscored).
As such, he has genuinely become a favourite among the Chelsea FC supporters and some of them have expressed their delight after another standout showing in the club’s colours.
James in an attacking point of view created three chances and that was the highest on the day for the Blues alongside Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The youngster is currently on the verge of signing a new deal with the club and that should offer him with a significantly hike on his current wages, possibly on par with Mason Mount.