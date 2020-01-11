Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides fresh transfer update on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked for an update on the transfer link with Bruno Fernandes following the club’s 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The Portuguese attacker has been widely fancied to make the move to Old Trafford this month and there have been various reports indicating that the Red Devils’ hierarchy meet up with Sporting Lisbon president to finalise a deal.

Despite this, Fernandes continue to feature for Sporting in the Primeira Liga and when pressed on the speculation, Solskjaer stated that he won’t speak on the Portuguese, who is currently playing for a different outfit.

He added that he has the financial backing from the board and refused to rule out possible signings before the conclusion of the winter transfer window.

“Bruno Fernandes? I can’t talk about individuals that play for other clubs, but I’ve got to say I do have the backing. We do have the backing to do something if the right thing comes up in this window,” he told.

Manchester United picked up their first win of the New Year against the Canaries and the victory has seen them maintain the five-point to Chelsea, who are occupying the final Champions League spot for next season.

They are scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round replay in midweek before the much-anticipated clash at Anfield against runaway leaders Liverpool.