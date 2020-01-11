Mikel Arteta provides fresh injury update on Lucas Torreira after Crystal Palace draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that midfielder Lucas Torreira was substituted at the half-time interval against Crystal Palace as he had sustained a muscle injury.

The Uruguay international has been ever-present in the Premier League under the guidance of new boss Arteta and he impressed during the opening half at Selhurst Park where the Gunners were in control with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Mateo Guendouzi came into the game as a replacement for the former Sampdoria man and he produced a relatively good performance as the club registered a hard-fought 1-1 draw after having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off after the hour mark.

Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted that Torreira’s substitution was injury-related and the extent of the muscle problem would be determined through the necessary tests after 24 hours.

“Lucas has been in good form. He’s given us a lot but I had to get him off because he wasn’t feeling good. It’s a muscle injury. We’ll have to assess it with the doctors tomorrow. We will know more the day after,” he told.

Arsenal had limited shots on target throughout the London derby but they nearly grabbed the three points at the end. Nicolas Pepe had a fine shot on goal but the Eagles shot-stopper made a sublime save which saw his attempt hit the woodwork at the far post and fall into the keeper’s hands.

Despite the stalemate, the Gunners remain in the 10th spot in the standings with 28 points. They have, however, dropped 11 points behind the top four positions in the Premier League and their chances of claiming Champions League football through the league appear slim at the moment.