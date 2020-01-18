Michael Owen gives his prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Premier League legend Michael Owen has stated his prediction for the upcoming league clash between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dropped points against United during the reverse fixture at Old Trafford which ended 1-1 but that remains the only occasion where they have failed to be on the winning side in the Premier League this term.

As such, it can be said that they are cruising towards a maiden Premier League crown and they can edge closer to the same by getting the better of their fierce rivals in front of their home supporters.

United have endured another tough season where they have been nowhere close to competing for the league title and they are currently 27 points behind the Reds.

Still, they have their own ambitions of finishing in the top four to secure Champions League football for next season and only five points separate them from fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Solskjaer’s side have fared particularly well this season when it has come to facing the so-called big-six in any competition but Owen does not believe that they will come up with anything from the weekend contest.

While, Owen acknowledges that United have an exciting set of forwards upfront, he believes the quality in the midfield department for the hosts should clear turn the game in their favour.

“That stat will not be lost on Jurgen Klopp or the Reds players and supporters who will want to beat all other 19 sides en route to their first Premier League title,” he told. “United have exciting forwards, but they lack the energy and quality of Liverpool in the middle of the field and that is where I expect the game to be won.”