‘Masterclass’, ‘Quality’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with attacker’s display vs Nottingham Forest

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have appreciated the performance of Callum Hudson-Odoi during the club’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup.

The England international has come for much criticism from a section of the clubs’ supporters and some have recently questioned whether he has done enough after the recent contract extension.

Amidst this, he came up with a solid display from the right side of the attack against Forest with an early goal in the sixth minute and was hugely influential towards the second from Ross Barkley which resulted after his initial shot was saved by Jordan Smith.

The attacker could have quite easily bagged another assist on the night but Michy Batshuayi had a woeful day upfront, where he could not convert any of his chances.

The fan response towards Hudson-Odoi’s performance has been very positive and here are some of the reactions from some of the club’s faithful on Twitter…

Some facts..



1). Reece James is Chelsea’s most talented youngster

2). Hudson-Odoi has quality but needs consistency especially in the PL

3). Christensen is Chelsea’s best ball playing CB

4). Batsuyahi just isn’t good enough for Chelsea

5). Best Chelsea kit in a long time — Conn (@ConnCFC) January 5, 2020

Callum!!!



There we go. Good goal. Really great to see. Good switch of play from Chelsea & Pedro. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 5, 2020

Hudson-Odoi with a masterclass. Albeit, it was versus poor opposition but him gaining confidence is all he needed. I reckon he solidifies his spot on the left-wing by the Bayern game. Match winner. — #8 (@MedianoEra) January 5, 2020

Hudson-Odoi looks better on the right than the left. Think it's time to put him on that wing from now. Even last year he looked better there. — X 🕊 (@CFCShooterV2) January 5, 2020

Odoi getting back his confidence is something beautiful to see!! — 🎼The Divine Feminine🌺 (@MFG_LawWdSauce) January 5, 2020

Hudson-Odoi has endured a stop-start season following his return from a serious Achilles problem but he has still fared decently with two goals and four assists in all competitions.

Hopefully, the Forest display can act as a stepping stone for him to find the confidence and consistency which has been missing over the past few months.