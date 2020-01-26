Arsenal are scheduled to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Monday’s FA Cup fourth round encounter. The Gunners have accumulated just two victories under the guidance of Mikel Arteta but they have some momentum by their side after the hard-fought 2-2 draw at Chelsea with 10 men.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Emiliano Martinez has played in every game in the Cup competitions this term and he is expected to replace Bernd Leno in goal at the Vitality Stadium.

In the defence, there will be an enforced change with Sokratis likely to replace David Luiz, who is suspended for one game after his red card at Chelsea. The rest of the backline should remain the same.

Likewise, the midfield should witness Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira keep their places, considering the club have more than a week’s time for the next game after which there is a mid-season break.

In the attack front, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli should continue on the flanks but Mikel Arteta may consider trying Dani Ceballos in the number 10 role ahead of Mesut Ozil.

Ceballos has been tipped to possibly terminate his loan deal with the Gunners due to the lack of gametime and Monday night could provide him with an audition to prove his worth to the manager ahead of the transfer deadline.

Alexandre Lacazette should definitely lead the attack as the lone centre-forward. The Frenchman has failed to score for eight games in a row but he continues to remain highly-regarded by Arteta, who has lauded his workrate and desire to close down opponents.

How Arsenal could line up against Bournemouth