Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester United

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson has predicted the forthcoming Premier League clash between fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds have dropped points on just one occasion this term and they are currently cruising towards a maiden Premier League title with a 14-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand.

In comparison, United are in a battle for the top four and they are currently 27 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side in the standings. However, only five points separate them from fourth-placed Chelsea.

In a report covered by BBC Sport, Lawrenson believes his former side Liverpool will definitely have the advantage in this encounter as they are playing at home where they have won 18 home games on the bounce.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side are just playing extremely well and they are really in the groove at the moment, especially at home. You also just sense with them that they are absolutely relentless and they will be desperate to beat United” he told.

While predicting a 2-0 win for the hosts, Lawrenson added that the prime concern for United remains the midfield and the Reds could dominant the proceedings in the centre of the park.

“United got their tactics spot on against Liverpool last time but their issue is that, in midfield, they are just not strong enough,” he added while highlighting the Red Devils’ midfield injury concerns.

Obviously the Reds are the overwhelming favourites for the contest and it remains to be seen whether United can come up with a strong response which has often been the case this season against a big-six opposition.

It can, however, be taken note that United have not won any games against the big-six away from home this term and the possible absence of Marcus Rashford through injury would undoubtedly hamper their chances of picking up the three points at Anfield.