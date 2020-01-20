Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Chelsea FC vs Arsenal

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson has stated his prediction for Tuesday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea FC and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have remained inconsistent since the last international break but they are still five points ahead of Manchester United in the race for the final Champions League spot.

In comparison, the Gunners have remained at the tailend of the top half of the table in recent months and though, their displays have improved under Mikel Arteta, they remain 10 points adrift of the top four.

In the reverse meeting at the Emirates Stadium, Chelsea FC came from behind to register a 2-1 win in the final 10 minutes and Lawrenson has predicted a similar story at the Bridge.

While giving his predictions for the gameweek, Lawrenson acknowledged that the Gunners have stopped conceding plenty of goals at the back but still believes, the Blues will have the upper hand with the home advantage and will seal a 2-0 win on the night.

“Arsenal are not shipping as many goals but I still think they are pretty ordinary at the back. Chelsea punished them with two late goals at Emirates Stadium a few weeks ago and I am expecting a similar story this time too. Frank Lampard’s side have struggled at home against less glamorous opposition, but they are going to be up for this one,” he told.

Arsenal have not won at the Bridge since the 2011/12 season where the current manager Mikel Arteta provided the assist for Robin van Persie’s hat-trick goal in a 5-3 triumph.

Moreover, they have failed to win an away league game against the so-called big-six since January 2015 and that makes the challenge trickier on Tuesday night.

In the absence of Aubameyang, the Gunners will definitely be weakened in the attack with Alexandre Lacazette struggling for goals and that should enhance the Blues’ prospects of winning the derby despite their recent setbacks at home.