Manchester United want to sign £30m striker as Marcus Rashford replacement

Manchester United are reported to be eyeing an initial loan move for AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek as they seek to bolster the forward department before the transfer deadline.

Marcus Rashford has been the most reliable forward for the Red Devils this term with 19 goals but he won’t be available for the next two months at the least after sustained a double stress fracture in his back.

As a result, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are the only reliable options to lead the line but the former has been average with his finishing while the latter is still inexperienced at the first-team level.

According to The Athletic, as relayed by The Mirror, United have set their sights on landing Piatek on a temporary deal with the possible option to buy in the summer.

Piatek has fallen down the pecking order at Milan due to the competition from Ante Rebic and new winter signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and he is apparently free to leave San Siro.

However, it appears that the Rossoneri have set a £30m price tag for the former Genoa man and they may be reluctant to loan him out unless United agree on the obligation for a permanent purchase in the summer.

Piatek was impressive last season with 30 goals for Genoa and Milan respectively but he has struggled to replicate the success this term with just five goals across all competitions.

His struggles have contributed towards the return of veteran striker Ibrahimovic at San Siro and the Swede has certainly made an impact with his physical presence and has already scored on his comeback.

Manchester United have rued in the past for making big-money signings which have not quite worked out and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to loan Piatek with the compulsion to buy in around five months’ time.