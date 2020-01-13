Manchester United receive big boost as £60m playmaker wants to agree transfer move

Manchester United have receive a big boost for the current transfer window with Bruno Fernandes said to hold a strong interest in joining the club.

The Portuguese footballer has been linked with the side from the summer but back then, the Red Devils declined to meet the asking price placed on the table by Sporting.

However, with the recent injury setbacks for Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in the midfield, it appears that the club have retained their interest and this time around, the deal appears to be more realistic.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Transfer Podcast, O Jogo editor-in-chief Filipe Dias revealed that the situation has changed from the summer where Spurs were reluctant to pay the £60m price tag without the inclusion of add-ons.

He added that Sporting are facing a financial crisis at the moment and the playmaker could be heading to the Premier League with the Red Devils, whom he ‘really wants to play for‘.

“The situation has changed since last summer. Now Sporting will accept 70m Euros, but paid in instalments. United is a club that Bruno Fernandes really likes in England, it’s a club that he really wants to play for. Talks have been intensified in the last couple of days, so we’re kind of expecting that it might be close,” he told.

Fernandes has amassed 13 goals and 10 assists for Sporting in the Primeira Liga and Europa League this term and he would definitely solve United’s concerns from the number 10 spot.

Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata have shown glimpses of top-quality displays from the role every now and then but Fernandes has the chance to cement the position for himself at Manchester United.

He would definitely require some time to adapt to the English top-flight but judging by his tendency to make late runs into the box, he could prove a genuine attacking threat to the opposition backline.