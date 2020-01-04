Manchester United offered chance to sign £25m midfield star ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United will be offered with the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of Arsenal, should they agree to part ways with Paul Pogba in a player-plus-cash deal.

Rabiot has endured a tough time with the Serie A holders since his Bosman move over the summer and he has been managed just five starts in the Italian top-flight.

As a result, there has been the speculation that he could head through the exit door this month and the Gunners have been earmarked as one of the clubs, who could meet the Bianconeri’s £25m price tag.

However, according to The Sun, United could have the head start over the Gunners in the Frenchman’s pursuit, provided they are willing to permit Pogba’s return to the Allianz Stadium.

Pogba has endured a frustrating season with a series of ankle concerns and United are said to be assessing his future, particularly with the constant speculation in the media.

Pogba is currently valued at around £85m and reports indicate that the Bianconeri would still have to part with an additional £60m, if they are to land the Frenchman from the Red Devils.

Pogba is expected to be out of action for the next four weeks at the least after being advised to undergo a surgery on a nagging ankle problem which has hampered him from the beginning of September.