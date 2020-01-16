Manchester United identify £18m Spanish midfielder as top January transfer target

Manchester United have reportedly earmarked Marcos Llorente as one of the top transfer targets to strengthen the central midfield department this month.

The Red Devils have been constantly linked with a move for Bruno Fernandes in recent weeks but so far, there has been little progress due to the transfer fee involved and Sporting’s urge to sign a replacement.

Amidst this, it has been claimed that United are seeking to sign a central midfielder and scouts from the club have identified Llorente as an ideal player to suit the requirements.

Llorente has been afforded with just three league starts since his summer move from Real Madrid and over the past eight weeks, he has managed only 16 minutes of action in the league and European games.

As a result, United seem to be exploring the prospect of a loan deal for the £18m-rated midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they are able to convince Atleti regarding the same.

United are definitely restricted with their midfield options after the injuries for Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay and they are currently with just two senior choices in Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Andreas Pereira has of course slotted into the role on occasions but Solskjaer seems quite clear on reinforcing the department. Fernandes is more of an attack-minded player more suitable for the number 10 position and it won’t be surprising if the club are after both the Portuguese and Llorente.

Llorente on a short-term deal for the season could ideally allow the club to gauge his progress while keeping up the midfield competition until McTominay and Pogba make their comebacks. Pogba has been recently linked with a possible summer exit from the club.