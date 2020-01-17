Manchester United’s move for Bruno Fernandes has been delayed due to this reason

Manchester United are reportedly yet to find the breakthrough over the transfer fee with Sporting Lisbon for Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils are deemed to have already agreed personal terms for the midfielder through his representative Rui Guimaraes but they are still negotiating the fee for the transfer which remains the important part.

According to The Mirror, Sporting have placed fresh demands on the table and they are understood to want an initial £55m package for the player compared to United’s proposal of £50m.

It is added that United are prepared to pay another £15m as add-ons to take the overall price to £65m for the agreement but Sporting are haggling for another £5m to be paid during the transfer itself.

Sporting have been keen on signing either Andreas Pereira on loan or Marcos Rojo on a permanent basis as part of Fernandes switch’s to Old Trafford this month.

However, neither of those options seem viable with Pereira regarded as a key part of Solskjaer’s plans while Rojo appears keen on a move to Fenerbahce instead of returning to Sporting.

This may be the reason behind Sporting’s additional demands for Fernandes and hopefully, United can find the breakthrough at the earliest such that the midfielder can be integrated into the team ahead of a busy schedule which includes key games in the FA Cup and League Cup.