Manchester United want to beat Chelsea FC to the signing of £40m French star

Manchester United are understood to have entered the race to sign West Ham United defender Issa Diop, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea FC.

A recent report highlighted that the Blues could make a £40m bid for the former Toulouse man even though the Hammers may have no intention to sell the central defender.

Now, a fresh story from The Sun has claimed that the Red Devils have entered the hunt for the French centre-back as they are keen to address the defensive concerns which continue to haunt them.

The Red Devils landed the services of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer and both of those players have made a significant impact for the club in the backline.

Still, there have been deficiencies with one of Victor Lindelof or Maguire often being the reason for the goals conceded due to their poor positioning in certain matches.

Elsewhere, the club have been hampered with defensive injury concerns to the likes of Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly, and this has limited their options at the heart of the defence.

Maguire and Lindelof have constantly featured for the side with limited rest and Solskjaer may want another solid centre-back to compete with the duo for a starting spot.

Phil Jones is currently the only fit option at Solskjaer’s disposal behind the duo but the manager has often decided against utilising him, given he has been prone to making costly defensive mistakes in the past.