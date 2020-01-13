Manchester United agree terms with star, who has 13 goals and 10 assists this season

Manchester United have reportedly moved one step closer to signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, having found the breakthrough in the contract terms with the midfielder.

The Red Devils have been in regular talks with Sporting over the past few days and a recent update from O Jogo’s Filipe Dias claimed that the club are close to sealing an agreement.

Amidst this, The Sun has now revealed that personal terms have been sorted with the player over a five-and-a-half year deal and he is set to earn around £100,000-a-week at Manchester United.

Furthermore, it is stated that the transfer could be finalised in a short while with a fee of around £51m likely to be sufficient to push through an agreement between the sides.

Fernandes, who has amassed 13 goals and 10 assists in the Primeira Liga and Europe combined, was previously fancied to head to the Premier League over the summer.

Sporting would have preferred to stick with Fernandes for the rest of the campaign but it has been revealed that there are going through financial concerns for which they require to balance things with the sale of their prized asset.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the league standings with a five-point deficit to Chelsea, who are occupying the final Champions League spot for next season.