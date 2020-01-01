Jorginho and Pulisic return, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Brighton on New Year’s Day

Chelsea have the opportunity to strengthen their top-four bid when they face Brighton & Hove Albion away from home on New Year’s Day.

The Blues picked up a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal over the weekend and that sees them with a four-point advantage over Manchester United in the race for the final Champions League spot.

With three games in the space of six days, Blues boss Lampard is bound to make changes to the starting lineup and the likes of Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be handed with starts.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Chelsea FC Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga will definitely start in goal after a relatively comfortable derby against Arsenal barring the headed strike from Aubameyang.

In the defence, Lampard should part with the three-man central defence and in this case, Fikayo Tomori should get the axe.

The rest of the backline should remain the same which would mean that Emerson has the chance to redeem himself after his poor derby display.

In the midfield, Jorginho is expected to make the lineup after shifting the momentum of the derby last weekend with an all-round effort.

He will mostly be partnered by Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante. The latter was hugely influential in controlling the backend of the derby.

In the attack, the likes of Mason Mount and Willian could be rested after being nearly ever-present over the past few months for the club.

Christian Pulisic, who was supposedly rested last weekend, should come in and partner Callum Hudson-Odoi in the wide attacking positions.

Tammy Abraham will definitely lead the line, having already amassed 14 goals for Chelsea FC across all competitions this term.

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham