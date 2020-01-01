James and Rashford start, Strongest Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Arsenal on New Year’s Day

Manchester United make the trip to the Emirates Stadium for the Premier League clash against Arsenal on New Year’s Day. The Red Devils have won two league games on the trot and they now have the opportunity to win three successive matches for the first time this term.

They are regarded as the favourites for the midweek showing but they need to be wary of the Gunners’ response after the disappointment in their recent derby against Chelsea, where they suffered a late 2-1 defeat.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

David de Gea is expected to feature between the sticks. He has looked assured after his blunder against Watford and recently kept his first league clean sheet in more than three months.

The backline should witness a couple of changes – both in the full-back positions. Ashley Young and Brandon Williams should make way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

In the midfield, no changes are likely. Nemanja Matic and Fred should partner each other in the centre of the park with Scott McTominay injured while Paul Pogba has not travelled with the squad amid concerns over his fitness after a long-term injury lay-off.

In the attack front, Solskjaer should go with the same personnel from last weekend. That would mean another start for Daniel James ahead of Mason Greenwood.

The Welshman produced a sublime all-round performance where he was effective on both end of the field. He came up with four tackles and drew more fouls than any other player against Burnley, where he bagged a late assist for Marcus Rashford’s injury-time strike.

Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial