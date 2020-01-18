James and Kovacic start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Newcastle United

Chelsea FC are scheduled to face Newcastle United away from home in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Blues have traditionally struggled on the road to the Magpies and they have a win percentage of less than 30 at St James’ Park in the Premier League era.

Still, they had the better of the Magpies in the previous visit and Frank Lampard will be optimistic of his team registering back-to-back league wins for the first time since mid-November.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been ever-present in goal for the league duties this season and he will be expected to start between the sticks on Saturday. The defence may remain unchanged from the 3-0 win over Burnley at the Bridge. Reece James and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta should slot into the full-back spots with Andreas Christensen once again partnering Antonio Rudiger in the central defensive department.

In the midfield, Mason Mount may be offered a breather. He could be replaced with Mateo Kovacic, who was surprisingly an unused substitute against Burnley, where Frank Lampard broke a 366-game record for Chelsea FC as he made no changes during the game.

Kovacic will most likely be partnered with Jorginho in the centre of the park. Ross Barkley, who has been in top form over the past two matches, should accompany them in the central midfield. He could, however, drop into the number 10 role when the Blues are on the attack.

Willian has been a constant on the right side of the club’s attack and he should definitely keep his place. On the opposite flank, Hudson-Odoi should get the nod with Christian Pulisic out injured. The Englishman has impressed with goals in successive games for the club.

Upfront, Tammy Abraham has been a familiar figure for most of the campaign and he is expected to start as the lone striker. He has 15 goals to his name which is nine better than the second-best contributor in Pulisic, who has only scored six times this season.

How Chelsea could line up against Newcastle United