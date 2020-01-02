‘I love this game’, ‘Presence’, these Arsenal fans are delighted with 24-year-old star after win vs Manchester United

A selection of Arsenal fans have reacted positively to the performance of Nicolas Pepe during the club’s 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe has been featuring off the bench for the past few weeks but he was handed with an opportunity to start in a key top-flight meeting against the Red Devils.

The Ivorian made an instant impact with the neat finish for the opening strike in the eighth minute and he continued to impress throughout the half and was influential towards the second goal with a superb deliver from a corner.

Pepe was substituted shortly after the hour mark and he was top-class with his overall display which included a 100 passing success rate, six recoveries, four take-ons and four chances created – in addition to his goal (Squawka).

This has undoubtedly pleased a large section of the club’s supporters, who have remained patient with the attacker, who did not enjoy the best of beginnings to his debut campaign.

Goals this decade:

Nicolas Pepe: 1

Mo Salah: 0

Leo Messi: 0



Best RW in the world for a reason! — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) January 1, 2020

Nicolas Pepe vs. Manchester United:



100% passing accuracy

100% passes in opposition half

50 touches

16 duels

6 recoveries

4 take-ons completed

4 chances created

2 aerial duels won

2 shots

1 goal



[@Squawka] #afc pic.twitter.com/O8uccX6ZXV — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 1, 2020

United fans constantly mocked Pepe only for him to open our scoring against them.

I love this game — LenoSZN (@5TeenGooner) January 1, 2020

Played for just 60 mins. Pepe has arrived. pic.twitter.com/rkSeNIUrZc — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) January 1, 2020

Nicolas Pépé Vs Manchester United:



✅1 Goal

✅4 key passes

✅100% pass accuracy

✅50 touches

✅4 successful dribbles

✅6 ground duels won

✅1 interception



All round performance. Cause United all sorts of problems. PRESENCE BLUD. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 1, 2020

The victory has helped Arsenal to close the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea FC to nine points but they still have plenty of work to do in order to push for Champions League football next season.

The Gunners will be in action in the FA Cup third round this weekend where they are scheduled to host Championship leaders Leeds United.