‘His time has come’, ‘Better than Willian’, these Chelsea FC fans want club to sign £25.2m attacker

A selection of Chelsea FC fans believe the club should make the effort to sign Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers following his superb form during the course of the current season.

The former Barcelona graduate has been with the Wolves since the summer of 2018 and he is currently experiencing his best campaign with the club with four goals and seven assists in the Premier League alone.

Most recently, the 23-year-old featured in a slender 2-1 defeat to Liverpool but even there, he made his presence felt with an assist from the right wing and had the better of Andrew Robertson for most of the game.

He ended with six take-ons, two key passes and four accurate crosses (whoscored) in addition to his assist and that has certainly impressed some of the Blues fans, who would prefer the attacker to play for their team.

Twitter Reactions:

His time has come ,he has improve over the years, and there is no one stopping him,he is all round get him to replace pedro — Samuel segun (@Samseg7) January 23, 2020

Chelsea please buy traore 🥵😭 — ZUBY 📷 (@iam_zuby) January 23, 2020

He's way better than willian — 'yinkar 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@yinkar_44) January 23, 2020

Need traore at Chelsea — FBU (@J3tho) January 23, 2020

Another huge performance from Traore in a big game btw. Need at my club @ChelseaFC — Moh🇱🇧 (@FfsChelsea) January 23, 2020

Chelsea FC currently have Pedro and Willian in the final year of their respective contracts and the former appears set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Willian, on the other hand, has yet to receive a contract offer from the Blues but manager Frank Lampard has hinted that the Brazilian will eventually commit his future to the club.

That would possibly mean that Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic may compete for the wide attacking spots and the Blues could certainly do with Traore, who has vastly improved under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The winger had a genuine weakness with his finishing and crossing abilities when he first arrived at the Molineux but he has improved in both aspects which has made him a constant attacking threat to the opposition with his gifted pace to beat any rival defender on his day.