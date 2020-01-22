‘He’s been superb’, ‘phenomenal’, these Arsenal fans praise 27-year-old star after Chelsea draw

A selection of Arsenal supporters have hailed the showing of midfielder Granit Xhaka during the 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Switzerland international has been one of the most improved players under the guidance of new boss Mikel Arteta and on Tuesday, he was called upon to play at centre-back after just 26 minutes following David Luiz’s sending off.

With the Gunners trailing 1-0, Xhaka produced a credible display at the heart of the defence which included two tackles, two successful aerial duels and six clearances (whoscored) and he was comfortable at the job at hand, barring the one moment where he played Azpilicueta onside for the Blues’ second goal.

That did not cost the Gunners as they were able to equalise on two separate occasions and following the game, there has been a positive reaction among the club’s supporters over the performance of the Switzerland international.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter…

Xhaka was phenomenal as a CB!!!!😯😯



Wow!!



👏👏👏👏 — Obez💧 (@obez2012) January 21, 2020

Martinelli & Bellerín will grab the headlines, but hats off to Granit Xhaka. Out of position, a man down, a goal down, up against it. Nonetheless: faultless. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 21, 2020

Xhaka as a centre back appreciation tweet. What a class performance after Luiz got sent off. He’s been superb since Arteta arrived — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) January 21, 2020

You hate to hear it but Granit Xhaka was top class today. #CHEARS — Rodri Ime Inyang Jr (@Biggavelli6) January 21, 2020

A massive mistake leading to going down to 10 and 1-0 down. Never gave up where we used to have collapsed. Xhaka showing real determination and fight. Martinelli looking dangerous and getting what he deserves. Bellerin playing outstanding on his first game back with a great goal. — Michael W (@Wellsy_Boy_123) January 21, 2020

Despite the result, Arsenal continue to remain 10 points behind the Blues in the race for the final Champions League spot but the result should provide plenty of confidence to the group, given they were able to salvage a point with 10 men on the pitch.