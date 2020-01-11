‘He’s a big weapon’, Frank Lampard believes Chelsea FC star will have a successful career

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has predicted a bright future ahead for Reece James following his impressive beginning to his playing career with the club.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Blues in mid-September and he has since gone from strength-to-strength and is now regarded as the first-choice on the right side of the defence.

James has already impressed with both the defensive and attacking aspect of his game and he has been particularly been praised for his accurate crosses into the box which have caused plenty of concern for the opposition.

Not all of James’ crosses have been converted into goals this season, but Lampard has been pleased with the progress made by the club graduate, who spent the previous campaign on loan with Wigan Athletic.

“He’s got a great, great delivery of cross and more than that. He’s good on the ball, he’s physically so good and he’s so young. This is just the start for him,” he told. “He’s a big weapon at the minute that we have to use well. We have to anticipate those crosses now because they come in with a lot of juice on them.”

James managed to make three accurate crosses in the box against Burnley on Saturday and one of those contributed to Tammy Abraham’s goal in the comfortable 3-0 triumph.

Meanwhile, the young right-back has also impressed in the defensive scheme of things and he came up with a couple of tackles to keep the Clarets attack at bay.

As per recent reports, he is on the cusp of signing a new five-year contract which could put him level in terms of wages with some of the top names in the first-team squad.