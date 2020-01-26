‘He was excellent’, ‘very impressed’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with 22-year-old’s display vs Hull City

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have been impressed with the performance of Fikayo Tomori during the club’s 2-1 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round.
The Blues were a dominant side throughout the opening half of the game but they managed only goal through Michy Batshuayi in the sixth minute of the Cup tie.
In the second half, the Championship outfit tried to get back into the game but Tomori ensured that the Blues’ advantage was doubled as he found the net with a near-post header from a Ross Barkley free-kick.
The Tigers came back into the game with a fortuitous free-kick goal in the 78th minute but they could not find the equaliser to enforce the replay after some find defending from Tomori, in particular.
The centre-back has been out of contention for the Premier League duties over the past few weeks but he has made a strong point to the manager with an impressive display at the KCOM Stadium.
Aside from the goal, the 22-year-old had two more scoring attempts on the day. On the defensive side, he managed three tackles, five clearances, one interception and won two aerial duels in the process, as per whoscored.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions over his Chelsea performance…..