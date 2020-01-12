‘He was class’, ‘Quality’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with midfielder’s performance vs Burnley

A selection of Chelsea FC supporters have talked about the positive midfield performance from Ross Barkley during the 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday.
The England international is certainly not a club favourite and his inclusion from the starting lineup ahead of Mateo Kovacic was criticised by some fans prior to kick-off.
However, on the playing field, the former Evertonian probably one of his best displays in the Blues’ shirt and he ended the game with 48 of his 53 passes successfully completed.
He may have not found the net for the second game running but the 26-year-old made a sublime goal-line clearance when the scores were 1-0 and that was certainly one of the high points of his display.
Here are some of the best reactions over his showing…
Barkley has stepped up with back-to-back top performances for the Blues but there are still question marks whether he can replicate the same when he comes up against one of the elite clubs.
N’Golo Kante was absent for the Clarets clash with an injury but Lampard has indicated that the Frenchman’s absence remains short-term. Chelsea are currently placed fourth in the league standings with 39 points on the board.