‘He was class’, ‘Quality’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with midfielder’s performance vs Burnley

A selection of Chelsea FC supporters have talked about the positive midfield performance from Ross Barkley during the 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday.

The England international is certainly not a club favourite and his inclusion from the starting lineup ahead of Mateo Kovacic was criticised by some fans prior to kick-off.

However, on the playing field, the former Evertonian probably one of his best displays in the Blues’ shirt and he ended the game with 48 of his 53 passes successfully completed.

He may have not found the net for the second game running but the 26-year-old made a sublime goal-line clearance when the scores were 1-0 and that was certainly one of the high points of his display.

Here are some of the best reactions over his showing…

He was class today. Quick on the ball. Good drive going forward. This is the Ross we ask for — Nyumah (@NyumahStewart) January 11, 2020

Against low block, Barkley seems more suitable than Kovacic. Barkley movement is better and takes up good advance positions, you rarely see Kova in the 18 box.



Kova is better in possession but that's not much needed against low blocks. Barkley has given himself another lifeline — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) January 11, 2020

Ross Barkley also put in a shift in a rare full 90 minute display. He covered more distance than anyone else with the highest average running speed. #CFC #CHEBUR — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 11, 2020

Fair play to Ross Barkley, proved me and a lot of fans wrong and dropped a masterclass today — Farrell (@CFCFarrell) January 11, 2020

Solid masterclass for Ross Barkley today. The midfield is on 🔥🔥🔥 — Udenze Daniel (@Daniel_Udenze) January 11, 2020

Have to say, shout out Ross Barkley, classy performance today. His hard work & positioning off the ball was as impressive as his quality with it. Probably the best all round display I’ve seen from him in a Chelsea shirt, more of that in the business end of the season please. 💪👏 — Paul Wentworth (@paultwentworth) January 11, 2020

Barkley has stepped up with back-to-back top performances for the Blues but there are still question marks whether he can replicate the same when he comes up against one of the elite clubs.

N’Golo Kante was absent for the Clarets clash with an injury but Lampard has indicated that the Frenchman’s absence remains short-term. Chelsea are currently placed fourth in the league standings with 39 points on the board.