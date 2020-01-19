‘He is finished’, ‘Shocking’, some Chelsea FC fans slam attacker’s performance vs Newcastle United

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have slammed the performance of Willian following the club’s shock 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on the road.

The Blues dominated the proceedings against the Magpies at St James’ Park but they eventually paid the price for not being able to find the net with the possession at hand.

Isaac Hayden bagged the winning strike for the Magpies with just a minute of the game left and that was quite disappointing, given it came about from the hosts’ first corner of the entire game.

As a result, a number of Chelsea FC fans have revealed their frustration over a game where they should have come up with the three points and some have criticised the showing of Willian, who have looked out of sorts of late.

The Brazilian produced a couple of memorable performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the Premier League last month but his displays have somewhat declined at the turn of the year and he managed zero shots on target against the Magpies while his distribution was not the best with a couple of wayward crosses in the final third.

Elsewhere, Willian could have done better to close down Saint-Maximin’s cross for the Magpies winner and it was overall a forgettable day for the Brazilian, who has shown moments of brilliance in the past for the Blues.

Here are some of the fans reactions on Twitter towards his display….

Willian I’m running out of words ffs — Shaun (@CFCShaunnn) January 18, 2020

Willian has to go. — Deif (@DeifCFC) January 18, 2020

Willian honeymoon over — KBH_Althani (@CFC__99) January 18, 2020

Willian is finished — Thammy’s Whammy’s👑 (@CFCNicho) January 18, 2020

Willian is having a mare today. Shocking #CFC — Paul (@PauloPanic) January 18, 2020