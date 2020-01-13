‘Great to see’, ‘Entertaining to watch’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with attacker’s recent performance

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have expressed their delight after Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged his first-ever Premier League goal in the 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The England international had recently been the subject of criticism from some fans owing to his struggles off the bench but he has recently redeemed himself with goals in back-to-back starts for the club.

He has partly benefited from the injury to Christian Pulisic and the recent performances are likely to keep him in the running for a regular starting role even after his teammate’s comeback.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea FC fans after Hudson-Odoi’s maiden Premier League goal against Sean Dyche’s side over the weekend…

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI!



First Premier League goal. He deserves it. Starting to look more like himself. Great to see & congrats to him. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 11, 2020

KEEP SLEEPING ON HIM, ALL THE HATERS COME OUT



HUDSON-ODOI IS LANDEDD, NEVER LOST FAITH — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 11, 2020

This brother Callum Hudson-Odoi is taking the piss now. I told you lot, and you didn’t listen. Chelsea FC’s best winger. Quite easily. — #8 (@MedianoEra) January 11, 2020

Some facts..



1). Reece James is the defention of a world class talent

2). A confident Hudson-Odoi is so entertaining to watch

3). AC & Ruidger CB partnership is so smooth when playing out from the back

4). Tammy lowkey underrated

5). Chelsea still desperately need signings — Conn (@ConnCFC) January 11, 2020

Callum Hudson-Odoi has two goals in two matches now. He's just warming up… pic.twitter.com/6LKeQCB5BW — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) January 12, 2020

Hudson-Odoi made his comeback from an Achilles injury with a bang and he contributed a goal or an assist in six straight games for the club in all competitions.

However, he went through a tough end to the year as his drop in performances levels allowed Pulisic to command a starting role but it appears that he is once again finding his feet for the backend of the season.

As a young player, the lack of consistency should not hamper him to a great extent and it remains to be seen whether he can make similar goalscoring impacts in the forthcoming games for the club.