‘Great to see’, ‘Entertaining to watch’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with attacker’s recent performance

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have expressed their delight after Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged his first-ever Premier League goal in the 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.
The England international had recently been the subject of criticism from some fans owing to his struggles off the bench but he has recently redeemed himself with goals in back-to-back starts for the club.
He has partly benefited from the injury to Christian Pulisic and the recent performances are likely to keep him in the running for a regular starting role even after his teammate’s comeback.
Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea FC fans after Hudson-Odoi’s maiden Premier League goal against Sean Dyche’s side over the weekend…
Hudson-Odoi made his comeback from an Achilles injury with a bang and he contributed a goal or an assist in six straight games for the club in all competitions.
However, he went through a tough end to the year as his drop in performances levels allowed Pulisic to command a starting role but it appears that he is once again finding his feet for the backend of the season.
As a young player, the lack of consistency should not hamper him to a great extent and it remains to be seen whether he can make similar goalscoring impacts in the forthcoming games for the club.