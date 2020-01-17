‘Great News’, ‘A New Signing’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with fresh update on £13.5m star

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have expressed their delight after the Blues announced that Reece James has penned a fresh five-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The England youth international has been a revelation since his breakthrough in the right-back spot and he has been improving his performances of a game-by-game basis.

Of late, he has cemented his place at right-back due to Cesar Azpilicueta’s role in the opposite end of the central defence and he has excelled with a couple of top-notch displays in both ends of the field.

James has been rather unlucky with his crosses not being capitalised in the box but it won’t be long before the Blues attack starts to synchronise to the deliveries of the young graduate.

It was recently reported that the club were on the verge of extending the contract of James, who is valued at £13.5m, by Transfermarkt and the club have now officially confirmed the same through their social media channels and website.

This has certainly pleased a large section of the Blues fans on Twitter and here are some of the reactions shortly after the announcement was made by the west London giants.

Twitter Reactions:

WOOOOO A NEW SIGNING — Liam (@_CFCLiam) January 16, 2020

THE FUTURE IS NOW! GET IN @reecejames_24 💙🙏🏼 — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) January 16, 2020

THE FUTURE IS NOW! GET IN @reecejames_24 💙🙏🏼 — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) January 16, 2020

Excellent news. Tammy next and then a few world class signings in the summer and we are good to go. — Dan Panda (@cozierpanda) January 16, 2020

More crosses to come — TLV (@TheLampardView) January 16, 2020