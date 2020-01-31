Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to agree deal for £300,000-a-week striker on deadline day

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has urged the club’s hierarchy to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain after Dries Mertens decided to stay put with Napoli.

Mertens had emerged as the prime striker target for the Blues on Thursday and reports claimed that they had made a £5m bid to land his signature before the transfer deadline.

However, according to The Star, the package has been turned down by Napoli, who are said to demand at least three times of that value despite the forward in the final six months of his contract.

The same publication claims Mertens has now decided to stay put with Napoli for the remainder of his contract after being assured with gametime when he returns from his adductor injury.

Hence, Chelsea FC seem have revived their pursuit of Cavani and they hold a good chance of landing his signature with Atletico Madrid being put off by Les Parisiens’ £15m asking price.

It is unclear whether the Blues are willing to meet the valuation and Cavani’s £300,000-a-week wages but reports claim that Lampard has requested the board to pull off the Uruguayan’s transfer before the deadline at 11pm tonight.

Chelsea FC have not made a single signing during the current transfer window and that certainly comes as a surprise, given Lampard had talked up the possibility of strengthening the attack for the backend of the campaign.