Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to agree £60m deal for Champions League winner

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has urged the board to make an ambitious move to land the signature of David Alaba from Bayern Munich this month.

The Blues have had their concerns on the left side of the defence and Lampard has recently opted for the services of Cesar Azpilicueta in the role with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson remaining inconsistent.

According to The Mirror, Lampard is certainly keen on recruiting a top-class recruit for the position, particularly with skipper Azpilicueta not being a natural defender in the role.

The same outlet claims that the Blues boss has set his sights on landing Alaba from Bayern and believes there is a possibility of luring him from the Bundesliga this month.

Alaba has only 18 months remaining on his existing deal with the Bavarian giants and The Mirror claims that the Blues will tempt him to pursue a new challenge in the Premier League.

As per the publication, Alaba, who was previously won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, is deemed to be valued in the region of £60m.

Opinion:

Alaba would certainly prove a worthwhile signing for the Blues and he would bring an end to the selection headache for Lampard on the left-back spot, where he has constantly changed personnel.

Still, it would come as a huge surprise, if Bayern consider a mid-season exit for Alaba, given the Austrian is also capable of playing in the central defence and would act as additional cover for Niklas Sule, who is out injured for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are set to face Chelsea FC during the round of 16 stage of the Champions League and the question arises as to why they would want to strengthen their opponents ahead of next month’s European meeting.