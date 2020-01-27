Frank Lampard provides fresh transfer update after Chelsea FC’s FA Cup triumph vs Hull City

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has acknowledged that the club are looking to make signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Blues recently returned to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round but they had to work hard after failing to take the chances on offer.

Though the club progressed to the next round, Lampard was not pleased with the team having to hang onto the result at the end rather than comfortably getting through.

In a report covered by Football.London, Lampard revealed that the club have the finances to spend before the transfer deadline and admitted that the squad needs to be reinforced with a Champions League spot far from guaranteed at the moment.

He added that the Blues are eyeing a short-term option for the season and stressed that the club won’t necessarily spend in the transfer market for players unless they suit their requirements.

“I believe the money is there, but I have to be honest and truthful, both on the coaching side of things and on where we are in terms of recruitment and moving forward. Short term for us, it feels very important. It is something we are working on and we have to get it right,” he told.

Chelsea FC will get to know their opponents for the fifth round of the FA Cup prior to Arsenal’s Cup tie at Bournemouth. They have a Premier League game at Leicester City at the weekend before the mid-season break.