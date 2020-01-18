Frank Lampard provides big injury update on Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek ahead of the Premier League clash against Newcastle United on the road.

The Blues have been without Christian Pulisic for the past two games with an adductor problem and speaking in the pre-match press conference, Lampard has revealed that the attacker may return after the mid-season break at the beginning of February.

“We would like to think so, which kind of goes towards the break in February which might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with. Hopefully he will be back for the other end of that break,” he told.

Meanwhile, Lampard has resisted the prospect of talking up Loftus-Cheek’s comeback from his Achilles injury setback in recent months but speaking on Friday, he revealed that the England international could return to first-team training in a few weeks’ time.

The Blues graduate obviously suffered a couple of minor setbacks in the recovery process and Lampard has revealed that the midfielder is presently training with the Under-18s and will slowly make the progression to the first-team.

“He is actually training now with the Under-16s, with the Under-18s, and progression to the under-23s in a pretty short space of time. the sooner he can be back training with us, the better, but we train with a real intensity,” he added.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth on the league table. They go into the Magpies game with a five-point advantage over Manchester United behind them.