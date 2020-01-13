Frank Lampard predicts where Chelsea FC will finish in the Premier League this season

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has indicated that the club are striving to make the top four of the Premier League this season and that would be a big achievement in itself.

The west London side were fancied to struggle in the pursuit of Champions League football this term after losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid over the summer as well as the transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA.

However, Lampard has done a tremendous job in keeping the Blues in the fourth spot in the past few months and the club are currently holding a healthy five-point advantage over Manchester United behind them.

In a recent press conference, Lampard said that the top four remains a realistic possibility after their impressive campaign to date but emphasised the need to improve on their performances in their home patch.

“We’re striving to get into the top four and I think that will be a big achievement if we can do it but if you can’t win at home then of course that will be something that compromises that.” he told.

The former Chelsea FC midfielder added that the club can’t win every home game with the competition around them but they need to make the most of those matches in the quest for Champions League football next term.

Chelsea FC recently ended a two-match losing streak at home in the Premier League as they picked up a 3-0 triumph over Burnley. Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho found the net for the Blues.