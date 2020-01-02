Frank Lampard praises three Chelsea FC players after Brighton draw

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on three first-team stars following the club’s disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

The west London giants had the opportunity to register a second league win on the bounce and they looked good value for the same after Cesar Azpilicueta put them ahead with a tap-in in the 10th minute.

The Blues could not double the advantage before the interval and the second half saw a difference game with Brighton showing more attacking intent with an additional striker upfront.

Still, the Capital outfit appeared on course to secure maximum points until Alireza Jahanbakhsh come up with a goal in the 84th minute with a stupendous overhead kick.

Brighton could have quite easily taken three points with the chances made in the second half and Chelsea FC would no doubt have to thank goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was fantastic in goal with four saves including a couple of reflex stops towards the end of the game.

In the post-match press conference, Lampard said that it was a collective drop in performance from the side and not a single individual can be questioned for the eventual result.

However, he was pleased with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger and Arrizabalaga and highlighted them as the standout performers against the Seagulls.

“It was a collective in terms of the lowering in quality, not just one individual. There were some standout performances from Kante, Kepa and Rudiger but in general we lost too much of the ball,” he said.