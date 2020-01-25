Frank Lampard provides fresh injury update on Tammy Abraham ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash vs Hull City

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on Tammy Abraham ahead of the club’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Hull City on the road.

The west London giants have been dependent on Abraham to lead the line for most of the season and he has definitely impressed with 15 goals across all competitions.

The England international picked up an ankle concern during the closing stages of the 2-2 derby draw against Arsenal in midweek and when asked for an update on the same, Lampard has responded positively.

In the press conference ahead of the Hull clash, Lampard confirmed that the striker has not suffered any serious injury after avoiding any kind of fracture on his ankle.

He told: “The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything,’ reported Lampard. We were worried about a small fracture or a hairline fracture. He hasn’t got that.”

However, the Blues boss added that the marksman will continue to be assessed in the coming days and he is unsure whether Abraham will return for the Leicester City before the mid-season break.

“We have to see how it develops. It’s not a clear-cut one. He’s not fit for this weekend. Whether he will be fit for Leicester after that I’m still not sure. I haven’t got the news for you. It’s not clear at the moment,” he added.

In the absence of Abraham, Michy Batshuayi will definitely lead the line for Chelsea FC but he has plenty to prove, having failed to score a single goal for the Blues since the European meeting against Ajax in October.

Lampard, of course, has the option of playing Olivier Giroud instead of Batshuayi but the Frenchman may not be involved as he is supposedly keen on a fresh challenge elsewhere.