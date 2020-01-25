Frank Lampard finally responds to Moussa Dembele and Edinson Cavani transfer links to Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has indicated that the club are clearly not interested in signing Moussa Dembele or Edinson Cavani before the transfer deadline next week.

A recent report claimed that the Blues could make a fresh offer for Dembele despite the fact that Les Gones have stated that the striker is not for sale this summer.

Similarly, it has been speculated that Cavani could make the move to Stamford Bridge, should the Blues offer him with a more lucrative deal than Atletico Madrid.

When pressed on the rumours, Lampard said that neither of those stories are true and he would prefer to comment on player arrivals only after they have put-to-paper on a contract with Chelsea FC.

“The stories are not true. I’m not in conversation with Cavani so I can’t tell you that. “Until anyone’s here or not here and signed somewhere else that’s the only time for me to comment on those situations about whether they’re persuadable or not,” he told.

Chelsea FC have struggled to register regular wins since the middle of November and they have recently picked up one point from the previous two Premier League matches.

Still, they should be favourites for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull City and Lampard will be aiming for a solid and comfortable display from the team irrespective of the changes he makes.