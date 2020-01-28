‘Excellent’, ‘He has been class’, these Arsenal fans are excited after midfielder’s display vs Bournemouth

A particular section of Arsenal fans were delighted with the performance of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Frenchman has been the third-choice midfielder behind Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in the pecking order under Arteta but he was handed with a starting spot on Monday night.

He made the most of the opportunity with a thoroughly impressive midfield display where he managed a 91 percent passing success rate and managed five take-ons, four tackles and won three aerial duels, as per whoscored.

Besides this, he was equally pleasing to the eye with his long-range distribution and he ended the Cup tie with nine of his 11 attempted long-balls successfully finding a teammate.

Guendouzi certainly produced his best performance under Arteta’s tutelage and this has pleased some of the Arsenal fans, who have taken to Twitter to express their views.

Twitter Reactions:

Really impressed with Guendouzi's tonight, he started the season so well then tailed off a couple of months ago. Matteo's best game for a while, really happy for him 👏 #AFC pic.twitter.com/aHXFrJv55n — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) January 27, 2020

Guendouzi has struggled a lot in recent months, but I thought he was excellent tonight. Xhaka often dropped into defence, which left the youngster isolated and outnumbered at times, but he held his own. Hopefully he can kick on from this. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 27, 2020

Guendouzi’s most underrated trait is his immense ability to win the 2nd balls in midfield and use it to calm the tempo of the match. — Mahith Gamage (@mahithgamage) January 27, 2020

Guendouzi superb tonight. Bournemouth's crowd have been booing him throughout and he's played with such composure and defended really well too. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 27, 2020

Guendouzi found himself as the lone midfielder in a few occasions whereby Granit Xhaka dropped into the central defensive role but that did not hamper his performance as he made a number of timely challenges.

The performance will definitely have enhanced his reputation with Arteta but he could still drop to the bench for the weekend’s league clash at Burnley with Lucas Torreira regarded as the regular choice to partner Xhaka for the top-flight duties.