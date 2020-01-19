Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov has stated his prediction for Sunday’s league meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side go into the game as the overwhelming favourites with 20 wins from their 21 top-flight matches this term and they are expected by many to get the better of the Red Devils.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will definitely make things tough for the Merseyside giants but their task has become much more difficult with the midfield injury concerns and the possible absence of Marcus Rashford after the knock picked up in midweek.

As a result, they are on the backfoot prior to the start of the game itself and Berbatov has predicted that Liverpool will register a slender 1-0 win against the Red Devils, who could be without the services of Rashford, who has netted 19 times for the club in all competitions this term.

“Obviously, I would like Man United to be the team to stop Liverpool’s unbeaten run, I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels like that,” the Manchester United favourite was quoted as saying by Metro. “But, Liverpool are too good at the moment and although it pains me to say it, they will probably get the result on Sunday, especially if Rashford isn’t playing, which will put more pressure on the team and weaken United upfront.

United have the chance to close the five-point gap to Chelsea with a positive result at Anfield but they have a tough challenge on their hands, having failed to register a victory since January 2016.

Elsewhere, Rashford has been the key player for the Red Devils with three goals from the past four meetings and his absence will definitely increase the difficulty of the contest at Anfield.

Liverpool are already 13 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the league standings and they have the opportunity to register a 19th straight home win and go 16 points clear of their nearest challengers.