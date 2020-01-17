David Ornstein: Arsenal in advanced talks to agree deal for 27-year-old star

The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to sign Layvin Kurzawa from the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain this month.

The 27-year-old has less than six months remaining on his contract with Les Parisiens and David Ornstein suggests that Gunners head of football Raul Sanllehi is aiming to pursue the left-back before the end of the month.

However, the Gunners are only looking at a free transfer for the defender which appears unrealistic at the moment and it remains to be seen whether Les Parisiens are willing to part ways with the Frenchman without a fee involved.

Meanwhile, a separate report from The Sun claims that the Gunners could sign him for a bargain price of around 6 million pounds and that appears more viable for the Gunners, who are working on a low budget for the January transfer window.

Arsenal are currently without Kieran Tierney after his dislocated shoulder and he won’t return until mid-March. Elsewhere, Sead Kolasinac has suffered a thigh strain which has deemed him doubtful for the weekend’s clash against Sheffield United.

In such a case, Bukayo Saka remains the only option to occupy the left-back role with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the opposite end and that appears to have increased the club’s urgency to recruit Kurzawa. The Gunners may still need to be wary, given the Frenchman has had the tendency of suffering niggles during the past four-and-a-half years at Parc des Princes.