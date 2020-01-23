Dani Ceballos wants to leave Arsenal this month because of one major reason

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has indicated his desire to end his loan stint with Arsenal this month, a report from Spanish outlet Cadena SER reveals.

The Spaniard has made 17 appearances for the Gunners this term but none of those have come since his return from a hamstring injury at the beginning of the year.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have been the preferred choices for new manager Mikel Arteta in midfield and the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock have been called up from the bench ahead of Ceballos, who has remained a regular unused substitute.

According to Cadena SER, the 23-year-old is genuinely concerned over the lack of playing time under Arteta and fears that he could miss out on the Spain squad for Euro 2020 as a result of the current situation.

It is added that the midfielder has voiced his concerns to Los Blancos and has urged to find a way of terminating his loan contract such that he can join another temporary club, where he would be guaranteed with gametime.

Arsenal boss Arteta has preferred to work with midfielders, who are permanently contracted to the club and that could be a possible reason behind him ignoring Ceballos, who has failed to earn a single minute of gametime under his management.

The Gunners are unlikely to release Ceballos from the season-long loan agreement without a compensation on the fee paid last summer and it will be interesting to see whether the Spaniard will head through the exit door before the end of the month.

Ceballos made a great start to his Gunners career and he grabbed a couple of assists in a man of the match performance against Burnley. However, he has hardly played to the same level thereafter. The Spaniard has contributed just one goal and no assists since the Clarets clash in August.