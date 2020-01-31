Dani Ceballos makes final decision on his Arsenal contract

Spain international Dani Ceballos has decided to stay put with Arsenal for the remainder of his season-long loan contract, a report from AS claims.

The 23-year-old midfielder had been desperate to terminate his loan contract with the Gunners earlier this month after failing to earn a single minute of playing time under Mikel Arteta.

However, his stance seems to have changed after the 21-minute cameo appearance at Bournemouth earlier this week and AS claims that the Real Madrid loanee is now prepared to fight for his spot under the Gunners boss.

At the present point of time, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are definitely the outright choices for the Arsenal manager in the central midfield with Matteo Guendouzi acting as the regular deputy.

Still, Ceballos has the opportunity to push for a starting berth from the number 10 or attacking midfield spot where Mesut Ozil has yet to contribute goals or assists despite the improvement under Arteta.

The former Real Betis youngster obviously faces the competition from Gunners graduate Joe Willock but he could break into the lineup on a regular basis, should he make the most of the substitute appearances in the coming games.

Arsenal are scheduled to face Burnley in the Premier League on the road this weekend. They have an opportunity to close the 10-point to fourth-placed Chelsea, who hold the final Champions League spot.