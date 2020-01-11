Frank Lampard confirms double injury blow for Chelsea FC ahead of Burnley clash

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that he won’t be able to bank on a couple of first-team stars for the forthcoming Premier League clash against Burnley.

Christian Pulisic sustained an adductor problem prior to the FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest and Lampard has highlighted that he won’t be available for the next few weeks at the least.

“Christian is out for a few weeks,’ reported Lampard. He was injured in training last Saturday before Nottingham Forest. It’s a tendon injury in the adductor so we’ll have to see how quickly he recovers,” he told.

Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso won’t feature due to the muscle injury picked up last month. The Spaniard has returned to training but won’t be fit to feature after a break of more than two weeks.

Apart from the duo, Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains on the sidelines but he is a long-term absentee and may potentially miss the rest of the season as part of the slow recovery process after his Achilles injury.

“Marcos Alonso is recovering. He trained today but he won’t be ready for tomorrow. Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is still out,” he added.

Chelsea FC have struggled to register back-to-back wins in the league since the last international break. They still hold a comfortable four-point gap over Sheffield United for the fourth spot, having played an extra game less.