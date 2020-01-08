Chelsea FC ready to sacrifice Olivier Giroud plus £40m to agree deal for 10-goal striker

Chelsea FC are prepared to part ways with Olivier Giroud in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Moussa Dembele from French side Lyon.

The Blues are reported to have already failed with a £34m bid for Dembele this month and their prospects of signing him remain slim with Lyon ruling out his departure.

Still, Blues boss Frank Lampard seems keen on pushing through a transfer agreement involving the forward and he is prepared to offer Giroud plus £40m to tempt Les Gones into a deal, The Sun claims.

Lyon don’t find themselves in the best of positions as they lie in the 12th spot and seven points behind the Champions League places, having played an extra game more.

Moreover, the season-ending injury to Memphis Depay has increased the importance of Dembele, who has netted 10 times in the current top-flight season and that is certainly a prime reason behind their not-for-sale stance.

It will be interesting to see whether they are tempted by the proposal involving Giroud as a makeweight, given the Frenchman is still hugely regarded for his efforts with the national side.

Giroud is seemingly desperate for regular first-team football amid fears that he could miss out of a Euro 2020 spot with the World Cup champions this summer.