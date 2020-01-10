Chelsea FC ready to make £40m bid to sign 23-year-old central defender

Chelsea FC are reportedly poised to make a formal bid to sign defender Issa Diop from fellow Premier League side West Ham United this month.

The Frenchman has been with the Hammers since the summer of 2018 and he has since been a regular pick at the heart of the club’s backline.

According to The Express, the Blues are keen to pursue a new centre-back this month and they have their sights on landing Diop from the Hammers.

It is added that the club are prepared to make a £40m bid for the Frenchman in the coming days, although the Hammers are likely to reject the advances.

Diop is currently valued in excess of £50m by the Hammers but manager David Moyes seems reluctant to consider the player’s exit, given he has just returned to the helm as the new manager.

Chelsea FC are looking at the prospect of offloading Andreas Christensen – possibly on loan to AC Milan but prior to that, they are keen on signing a centre-back.

Aside from Diop, Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake is an option for the Blues due to the £40m buy-back clause. The Dutchman remains out for the next few weeks as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.