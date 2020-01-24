Chelsea FC ready to make £20m bid to sign new left-back from Germany

Chelsea FC are reportedly prepared to make a bid of around £20m to land the signature of Robin Gosens from Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta BC.

The left-back spot has been a position of concern for the Blues this term and manager Frank Lampard has utilised the likes of Emerson, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta in the position this term.

Azpilicueta has been the pre-dominant figure in the role over the past few months but The Express claims that the Blues boss would prefer signing a specialist, who is effective on both sides of the field.

As per The Express, the Blues have opened the door for Marcos Alonso to leave the club at the right price this month amid the speculated interest from former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

The same outlet claims that Gosens, who is German-born, has been earmarked as the prime target and the club will make a bid worth £20m to lure him from Atalanta.

The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the Serie A and he has already amassed seven goals and four assists in all competitions for Atalanta this term.

The Italian outfit are currently in a strong position in the Serie A as well as into the knockout stages of the Champions League and it remains to be seen whether they are tempted to sell with the proposal from the Blues.

A £20m bid is certainly not a temptation for any top European side at the midway stage of the season and Chelsea FC may have to up their bid to pursue the highly-rated left-back from Bergamo-based outfit.