Chelsea FC open talks to agree £60m deal for 23-goal attacker

Chelsea FC have reportedly opened talks with RB Leipzig this month as they seek to land the services of Timo Werner in a deal worth £60m.

The Blues have depended on Tammy Abraham for the centre-forward role for most of the current season and he has been successful with 15 goals in all competitions.

However, the striker’s rate of scoring has certainly reduced compared to the start of the campaign and manager Frank Lampard has been left with limited competition with Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud failing to impress.

While Giroud appears on course to leave the club before the end of the month, Batshuayi has been pretty average with his displays and has failed to find the net since the late goal against Lille in the Champions League back in September.

As a result, it is quite clear that Chelsea FC need another strong competitor and possibly a regular starter ahead of Abraham and Werner seems their number one target with just 11 days left before the transfer window closes.

According to The Mirror, the Blues have already begun negotiations with Leipzig for Werner and the deal could cost them around £60m, should the German side give the green light for his sale.

It is added that Liverpool have entered the hunt for the forward after getting to know of the Blues interest and that could possibly lead to a bidding battle between the sides.

Werner, who has netted 23 goals in all competitions this term, will definitely want the assurance of a starting role at his next club and that could give the Blues the edge to the Premier League leaders, who have a settled attacking trident.