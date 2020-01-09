Chelsea FC make official offer to sign £55m midfield star

Chelsea FC have reportedly made a formal offer to land the signature of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica during the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated with the Benfica ranks but he has fallen out-of-favour under manager Bruno Lage during the current season.

As a result, Benfica are more than open to sanctioning the player’s sale and it appears that Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign the youngster ahead of West Ham United.

According to Sky Sports News, the Blues want to land the Portuguese starlet on an 18-month loan and they are prepared to include the obligation to buy for £55m, should the youngster appear in 50 percent of the club’s matches in this period.

The Hammers have likewise tabled a similar loan proposal for the versatile midfielder but they are only prepared to pay an obligatory fee of around £33m in case Fernandes is able to represent them in half of their matches.

Based on this, it clearly appears that the Blues have the advantage in the transfer pursuit but the ultimate decision could be left to the 21-year-old, who needs to decide between the two Premier League offers.

Fernandes has generally featured in the centre of the park for Benfica but he is also capable of playing on the right side of the midfield or in a number 10 position, if required.

The midfielder may not necessarily adapt to the Premier League instantly but he would fit into Frank Lampard’s philosophy of building a team with young players, who can progress to the next level and compete for trophies.