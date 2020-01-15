Chelsea FC make final transfer decision on signing £40m Dutch star

Chelsea FC have reportedly opted against exercising the buyback clause to re-sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this month.

The Dutchman made the permanent move to the Cherries from the Blues for £20m in the summer of 2017 but the west London side managed to insert a £40m buy-back clause.

That option is due to expire at the end of January and it appears that Frank Lampard’s side have made the decision to ignore the clause and focus on other targets for the transfer window, Sky Sports reports.

Lampard has clearly stated that he has no plans of offloading any of the central defenders and he recently assured that Andreas Christensen has a future at the club amid the speculation linking him to AC Milan.

Of course, Ake could have proved an option for the Blues in the left-back position but the club have made their mind up to focus elsewhere rather than on the Dutchman, who has endured a testing season with the relegation-threatened Cherries.

The Blues are currently not close to signing anyone in the transfer window but they are said to be look out for an attacking midfielder, left-back and a centre-forward – the latter could possibly replace Olivier Giroud, who is close to a mid-season move to Inter Milan.