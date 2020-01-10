Chelsea FC want to agree deal for £27m winger from La Liga giants

Chelsea FC have reportedly moved ahead of Tottenham Hotspur as they seek to negotiate a loan move for Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid.

The Blues have fared impressively in the attack this term but they have struggled in particular games where they have gone behind early.

Frank Lampard has already emphasised the need for another creative option and it appears that Lemar is one of the players being considered.

As per The Telegraph, both Spurs and Chelsea FC are in the running to pursue Lemar but the latter are leading the hunt, having made an approach to sign him on a temporary basis for the season.

Lemar has endured a dreadful spell with Atletico Madrid with just three goals scored from 64 games and this has presented doubts regarding his long-term future with the side.

Bring Lemar to the Premier League certainly presents a risk with his recent form but due to this reason, the Blues seem keen on signing him for a small loan fee with the option for a permanent purchase in the summer.

Lemar, who is valued at £27m, as per Transfermarkt, has also been linked with Arsenal in recent days but the north London side don’t necessarily consider the Frenchman as a priority with defensive concerns needed to be resolved.